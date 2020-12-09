SDOC reports 6 COVID cases

The Journal staff

WALHALLA — The School District of Oconee County said Tuesday that six more positive COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the district.

The latest cases include two West-Oak High students, a Keowee Elementary student, a Walhalla Elementary student and two Walhalla Middle students.

That brings the district’s overall total to 288 since the school year began Aug. 24.

The school district has also added classroom and school closures to its daily COVID-19 report. The latest classroom closures involve special education classes at West-Oak Middle, Blue Ridge Elementary and Walhalla High, as well as a 4-year-old kindergarten class at Fair-Oak Elementary and a 5-year-old kindergarten class at James M. Brown Elementary, which were all shut down this week.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) publishes lists of school cases at scdhec.gov/COVID19schools.