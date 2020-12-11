School district reports 7 more COVID-19 cases

WALHALLA — The School District of Oconee County said Thursday that seven more positive COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in the district the previous day.

The latest cases included an employee each at Walhalla High, Orchard Park Elementary and Blue Ridge Elementary and a student each at West-Oak Middle, Walhalla Elementary, Fair-Oak Elementary and Walhalla Middle.

The cases bring the district’s total to 298 since the school year began Aug. 24.

The school district has also added classroom and school closures to its daily COVID-19 report. The latest classroom closures involve special education classes at West-Oak Middle, Blue Ridge Elementary and Walhalla High, along with a 4-year-old kindergarten class at Fair-Oak Elementary and a 5-year-old kindergarten class at James M. Brown Elementary.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) publishes lists of school cases at scdhec.gov/COVID19schools.

— The Journal staff