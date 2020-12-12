Oconee County offices close temporarily

The Journal staff

WALHALLA — A handful of Oconee County offices closed temporarily on Friday after positive COVID-19 cases.

County administrator Amanda Brock issued a news release at noon Friday announcing the auditor, assessor and treasurer offices were closed temporarily “due to staff members testing positive” for COVID-19.

The move came a little more than a week after the county elected to close offices to the public indefinitely on Dec. 3 after at least a dozen employees tested positive in a 10-day span.

All tax payments will be accepted via the drive-thru at the Oconee County administrative office or online, over the phone or through mail. County residents can access the register of deeds office and probate court from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday. All other offices are closed to the public. Building permits and payment assistance are available online and over the phone. All employees and visitors are still required to wear face coverings while inside or close to any county facility. There are exemptions for those who can’t wear a covering due to a medical or behavioral condition or religious beliefs.