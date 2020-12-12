State COVID-19 daily case count sets new record

By Riley Morningstar

The Journal

SENECA — South Carolina shattered its previous COVID-19 daily case count record and then some on Friday, nearly nine months into the pandemic.

In its daily update Friday afternoon, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reported 3,137 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 42 virus-related deaths. A total of 16,897 tests were administered the previous day, with a percent positive rate of 18.6 percent, close to recent highs of 21-22 percent.

The state’s previous daily case count record, which was 2,721 cases, was recorded on Dec. 3.

DHEC reported 53 new confirmed cases in Oconee County and 119 cases in Pickens County on Friday.

At Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital, 11 of 12 ICU beds were in use as of Thursday. DHEC provided information to The Journal showing 29 COVID-19 inpatients, five COVID-19 patients using ventilators and five COVID-19 patients using ICU beds. The five ventilators in use are half of hospital’s total current supply.

Oconee County has reported 703 cases in the past two weeks, averaging roughly 50.2 new cases per day, according to DHEC data as of Wednesday. The county remains in a “high” two-week incidence rate of 883.8 cases per 100,000 people. Before Thanksgiving, the rate sat at 323.1 cases per 100,000 people.

Pickens County currently boasts the highest two-week incidence rate of the state’s 46 counties, with 1,092.3 cases per 100,000 people.

State epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said “no one else should have to die at the hands of this silent killer.”

“It is within all of our powers to stop COVID-19,” Bell said in a news release. “As we each wait patiently for our turn to receive the COVID-19 vaccines, let’s keep doing our part by wearing our masks and practicing social distancing.”

DHEC interim public health director Dr. Brannon Traxler added it was “incumbent upon all of us to continue to take actions aimed at saving lives” while vaccines are on the way and to continue wearing a face mask, social distancing and limiting contact with those outside your household.