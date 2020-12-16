AnMed, Prisma receive vaccine shipments

The Journal staff

ANDERSON — AnMed Health and Prisma Health both received their initial allotments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday morning.

AnMed spokeswoman Lizz Walker issued a news release announcing the arrival of close to 1,000 doses in the first shipment and said distribution could begin as early as Friday.

Walker said a team was finalizing plans for “allocation and distribution.”

“AnMed Health will educate and encourage team members to receive the vaccine, but not make it mandatory,” the release said.

Prisma Health spokeswoman Sandy Dees said 9,750 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had arrived and been distributed to its first team members at initial sites in Greenville and Columbia on Tuesday.