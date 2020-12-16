Mayor, councilman exchange words

By Greg Oliver

The Journal

CLEMSON — Clemson City Council’s 4-3 vote to approve Thad Turnipseed’s request to annex a 0.29-acre parcel into the city last week didn’t come without an exchange of words between Mayor J.C. Cook and Councilman Fran McGuire when the latter unsuccessfully sought postponement.

“I think you held me in contempt, you tried to bully me, you misrepresented my kicking the can down the road,” McGuire told Cook. “I’ve never done anything other than what I think is in the best interests of the residents of the city, and I think you unfairly accused me of not wanting to get things done or some such thing.”

Cook said during the discussion that city council has “kicked this down the road enough, already.”

“It’s time to make a decision on it,” Cook said. “All this stuff came in last second. All of these people — this was talked about before when we kicked it down the road — it’s been on the agenda, and everybody waited until the last second to throw this stuff out there that they don’t like it.

“You know what? There’s people who don’t like whatever we do in town — it doesn’t matter what it is,” Cook added. “We can’t shut down the town because a few people fuss about something that’s going to happen. It’s only ‘if it’s in my neighborhood’ where people have a problem. That’s what I have a problem with.”

The mayor added that residents had an opportunity to call in and voice concerns to council during public session, but no calls were received.

McGuire said he had no personal objection to Turnipseed’s request to petition the city for annexation of the property to RM-3 multi-family residential district — which is consistent with the existing zoning of the contiguous property located within the city limits. But he added concerns from affected Calhoun Forest residents deserve further examination.

“I was ready to vote ‘yes’ on it, but I think a lot more questions have come up,” McGuire said. “I really have no problems with the use he is suggesting, but I want to postpone the vote until two or three things happen. I would like to see some discussion between (city planning and codes director Todd Steadman) and residents of Calhoun Forest. I think there has been some misunderstanding on what the proposal is, because the petition mentions multi-family housing. I would like to hear more, if anything, about what the university has to do with this.

“Without complete information, I’ve changed my mind from five hours ago — not to a ‘no,’ but to an ‘I don’t know.’”

McGuire made a motion to postpone first reading until Monday’s city council meeting and was seconded by councilwoman Alesia Smith, but the motion was voted down by a 4-3 vote with Cook, mayor pro tem John Ducworth, Cox and Councilman Robert Halfacre in the majority, and Councilman Mark Cato joining McGuire and Smith in the minority.

Cook apologized for McGuire’s assertion that he was bullied, but added, “I’m just getting frustrated with the way some things have happened.”

“It just seems like to me it doesn’t matter what’s brought up, somebody’s got an excuse not to do it,” Cook said. “That’s just my feelings. You won’t have to put up with me but one more meeting, and then good luck from there on. There’s been plenty of other people on council that have done things that aren’t supposed to be done by council in this last two years as well. So, I’ll leave it right there.”

Ducworth and Halfacre said the fact that second and final reading isn’t until Monday would allow two more weeks for council to receive any additional information or concerns on the project.

[email protected] | (864) 973-6687

Follow on Twitter @JournalGO