School district reports 11 more COVID-19 cases

WALHALLA — The School District of Oconee County said Thursday that it had 11 more positive COVID-19 cases reported the previous two days.

The latest cases include a Fair-Oak Elementary employee, a student and employee at Walhalla High, two James M. Brown Elementary students, a Walhalla Middle student, a Walhalla Elementary student, two Westminster Elementary employees, a Blue Ridge Elementary student and a Seneca High student.

That brings the district’s overall total to 349 since the school year began Aug. 24.

The school district has also added classroom and school closures to its daily COVID-19 report. The latest classroom closure was a 5-year-old kindergarten class at James M. Brown Elementary, which was reported Monday.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) publishes lists of school cases at scdhec.gov/COVID19schools. To see a full report of the SDOC’s cases, visit oconee.k12.sc.us/home/sdoc-positive-covid-19-case-reporting.

— The Journal staff