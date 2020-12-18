SDOC changing COVID-19 notification process in 2021

By Greg Oliver

The Journal

WALHALLA — The School District of Oconee County will implement changes to its COVID-19 notification process starting Jan. 4 after receiving feedback from parents and discussion with principals.

SDOC spokeswoman Jennifer Dodd said the parent or guardian of any student who has been in close contact with a person who has tested positive will be notified by a personal phone call. Dodd said the call will explain that their student is subject to state-mandated quarantine procedures and will provide a return-to-school date for their child.

A close contact is identified by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control as someone who has been in contact, within 6 feet, with someone for 15 minutes or more, with or without a mask.

Dodd also said that elementary school families will receive an email when a positive case is identified in their child’s classroom. No longer will a school messenger call all families when a case is identified in the child’s room or make an additional call to those students in the classroom with the positive person.

Dodd said the district will continue to update COVID-19 cases in the district on its website with all positive cases among employees and students, as well as classrooms, grade levels and schools that have been transitioned to distance learning for a period of time. Parents can also view the notification process and other information by visiting the district’s COVID-19 Notification Process and Resources site.

Dodd added that the COVID-19 positive case site will not be updated during Christmas break, which runs from Wednesday through Jan. 3. As of Thursday, 349 positive COVID-19 cases had been reported in the school district since classes began Aug. 24.