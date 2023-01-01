ACLU asks judge to temporarily lift district book ban

By Riley Morningstar

The Journal

PICKENS — The Pickens County Branch NAACP is asking a federal judge to nullify an ongoing public school book ban over anti-racism literature as the case makes its way through the court.

Plaintiff attorneys with the ACLU of South Carolina filed a preliminary injunction in the United States District Court of South Carolina’s Anderson Division on Monday. The School District of Pickens County was hit with the federal suit in April for its board unanimously approving a five-year ban on “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism and You” over its use in a 10th-grade English classroom at Daniel High School. The school board agreed in September the book violated a state budget proviso restricting districts from using any state money to teach or approve any instructional materials centered around racist concepts. Three parents submitted challenges against the use of the book for promoting “socialism,” “radical Marxism” and “objectible (sic) indoctrination.” Two committees — one of district officials and one of district parents — each approved the use of the book in classrooms and media centers.

The book by Ibram X. Kendi and Jason Reynolds “describes and deconstructs the history of racist thought in America and was written specifically for young-adult readers,” according to the plaintiffs’ preliminary statement. The other book banned for five years was “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” but it has not been mentioned in any filings.

The local NAACP branch filed the complaint along with three sets of parents with children in the district.

“The decision was not motivated by the book’s educational suitability, but by ideological opposition to the viewpoints articulated in the book and the board’s desire to suppress proliferation of those ideas among its student body,” the plaintiffs said in the latest filing. “Removal of ‘Stamped’ was instigated, championed and celebrated by ultraconservative political groups (like Moms for Liberty and the South Carolina Freedom Caucus).”

New arguments presented

Monday’s filing made its case, in part, that the First Amendment limits school officials’ ability to “inhibit the free and robust exchange of ideas in classrooms and libraries.” It goes on over the course of several pages to include federal court rulings that schools can exercise control over school activities “reasonably related to legitimate pedagogical concerns,” arguing the district did not meet that threshold.

“The removal of ‘Stamped’ from SDPC libraries and media centers is non-curricular, and thus must survive more rigorous scrutiny under the First Amendment,” the filing said.

Without the preliminary injunction relief, the ACLU said, students would suffer “irreparable harm.”

“Whatever SDPC Board members personally feel about the ideas contained in ‘Stamped: Racism, Antiracism and You,’ they may not use their official authority to chill the proliferation of those ideas in the School District of Pickens County,” the filing said.

morningstar@upstatetoday.com | (864) 973-6685