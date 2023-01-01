CU trustees to nominate leader today

The Journal staff

CLEMSON — A Clemson University Board of Trustees subcommittee will meet virtually this afternoon to nominate a candidate to be its leader.

The Chair Nomination Committee will convene at 2 p.m. The group can still have chairwoman Kim Wilkerson head up the board after she was unanimously elected two years ago. At the time, she was the sole candidate to replace outgoing chairman Smyth McKissick, who had been in the position for six years — the maximum number of consecutive terms allowed.

Wilkerson has been on the board since February 2010 and graduated from Clemson University with a bachelor’s degree in financial management. She retired in March as the South Carolina president for Bank of America after 42 years with the company. She is one of four women serving on a board of 13 trustees.