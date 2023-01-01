Defendant: ‘I feel like I’m not being represented’

By Riley Morningstar

The Journal

WALHALLA — An attorney representing the Seneca man who was facing a long-term commitment to a treatment facility as a sex predator said his client wrote the South Carolina Supreme Court wanting new representation.

Simpsonville attorney Don Thompson told Judge Scott Sprouse the news early Tuesday morning with the jury outside the courtroom.

“I feel like I’m not being represented,” Christopher Wilder told Sprouse.

He ultimately said his mother encouraged him to continue forward with Thompson, which was accepted by Sprouse.

Thompson cross-examined clinical forensic psychologist Dr. Emily Gottfried for about an hour, questioning whether she would even be able to truly predict whether Wilder would commit another sex crime. He was convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct for assaulting a woman in her 50s in 2014.

On redirect, Gottfried testified the defense’s witness — Dr. Christopher Gillen of the South Carolina Department of Mental Health — projected a 37.4 percent lifetime recidivism rate for reoffending. She also revealed Wilder had been charged with public masturbation and exhibitionism while he was in jail in 2015, 2016 and 2019.

A bid from Thompson for a directed verdict from Sprouse failed after he claimed Gottfried was simply assuming what Wilder could do based off her past interviews with him.

“She’s assuming things based on her evaluation,” he said. “She said she could not predict whether any individual would reoffend or not.”

Sprouse said the state had produced enough evidence to leave the case with a jury. Gottfried was the only witness for the state.

LONE DEFENSE WITNESS TESTIFIES

Gillen provided the lone testimony backing Wilder’s goal of being released back into the public. He conducted a court-appointed evaluation in October and testified he thought Wilder’s violent tendencies stemmed from abusing alcohol. He also said the four cases of exhibitionism weren’t what South Carolina assistant attorney general Suzanne Shaw made them out to be, as they happened while he was in the shower and weren’t targeted at anyone.

“There was no actual evidence to show he targeted or engaged in those conducts,” Gillen said.

His testimony revealed he believed Wilder’s five-year risk of being charged or convicted with a sex offense based on a litany of factors clocked in at 18 percent. It was 26 percent over 10 years, said Gillen, who added he didn’t think he was likely to reoffend.

“I believe he does not have a predisposed mental condition,” Gillen said. “However you slice it, he is not a sexually violent predator.”

The one exchange that caught Gillen off guard was Shaw revealing Wilder had a sexually based infraction at the Oconee County Detention Center since he’s been held in there since December.

Before closing arguments, Thompson revealed Wilder had mulled over testifying, but the attorney had convinced him otherwise, because they were “sitting on a fence.”

morningstar@upstatetoday.com | (864) 973-6685