Local grads take to the skies

By Andrea Kelley

The Journal

SENECA — Most students aim high after graduation, but two local graduates are pursuing an especially lofty goal — figuratively and literally.

Ethan Cox, from Daniel High School, and Henry Duncan, from Walhalla High School, are embarking on separate aviation adventures.

Having a grandfather and uncle who are both pilots sparked Cox’s interest in flying, but the first time he flew was “really the start of it all.”

“I went up in a small plane for the first time and just got to experience it. That kind of got me interested in all of it,” Cox said. “It was a different feeling from what I was used to.”

“Taking off for the first time, it feels so unreal, and it just felt amazing to be above everything and look down and see everything,” he added. “It’s just beautiful.”

Cox got his private pilot license in January after a three-year journey and is headed to Auburn University in Alabama in the fall to get his commercial license.

“At first I kind of just wanted to get (the license) and fly for fun instead of as a career, but I kind of switched my focus, and now I want to go to the airlines,” he said. “To get my commercial license, which is different from an airline, that’ll take probably two years. … Once I get my commercial license, I could start flying for hire.”

Though he can get paid to fly in two years, airlines require more experience, so he’s looking at upward of four years before he’ll be sitting in the driver’s seat for a Delta flight.

Life lessons

A 747 is a far cry from the Cessna 152 he’s flying now, but the lessons Cox has learned will serve him well, no matter what aircraft he’s piloting.

The scariest part of the licensing process for him was losing confidence after making mistakes.

“It can really mess you up mentally, because it lowers what you believe you can do. You doubt yourself,” he said. “If you have a bad landing or something and it scares you, you lose your momentum and will to fly, basically.”

From a beginner’s perspective, “it can scare you a little bit, especially if you’re by yourself when you’re flying,” Cox said, but talking through those moments with his instructor helps him figure out “how to fix it in the future.”

Learning to fly has also taught him patience.

“The whole process of taking flight lessons is very long and tedious. There’s lots of studying and lots of nitpicky items, and it just teaches you to be patient with other stuff in life,” Cox said. “You can’t always rush through things. You’ve got to take it the slow way sometimes.”

Young Eagles

Both Cox and Duncan flew as part of the Young Eagles flight program, run locally by pilot Steve Chase and his wife, Carrell.

Chase takes children ages 8 through 17 up for their first flight — for free — so they can explore their interest in flying and learn how a plane works. Once the flight is over, the new Young Eagle is awarded student membership to the Experimental Aircraft Association, which runs the program, and free access to a Learn to Fly course.

Though Chase was only responsible for Cox and Duncan’s first flights, he kept up with their training and wasn’t surprised when they continued on.

“They’re both very deserving. They’re going to be excellent pilots someday,” he said. “They’re driven, and that’s why they are where they are.”

He said both will “do well” in their separate paths.

“I would be proud and you would be proud if you jumped in a commercial airliner someday soon within the next year or two, and they were up front being your pilot,” Chase said. “I’d love it to happen to me.”

Duncan did not respond to multiple Journal inquiries.

