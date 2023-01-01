Willie,

I wish the school board would hire an independent firm to survey all employees about work, life, salary, general happiness and all the things a real boss should want to know about his place of business, and how his or her employees feel. The only reasons I continue to teach is I love the kids, absolutely love the kids, the benefits are good and I’m too far in, in terms of years, to jump into something different. Even the state boundary to our west gives Oconee a geographical advantage that other districts in the state don’t necessarily enjoy. I can’t just drive 20 minutes to another district if I don’t like this one — at least not in all four directions. We have an absurd amount of teacher openings, long-term subs, kids not getting the instruction and attention they need and the district incentivizing us to remove kids from special needs programs, because it was “too high,” in their opinion. It’s just not rosy inside those walls, but the board just keeps giving the superintendent a raise year after year without really having a true understanding of the culture within this district. It’s extremely toxic.

The school board can only make decisions based on what it knows. I’m here as an anonymous place for folks to voice their concerns about issues, like you just did. But if staff want to be heard about working conditions, etc., I think they’re going to have to go on the record and put names and faces to whatever they find “negative” about their jobs and would like to see change/improvement in.

A while back, someone posted a tongue-in-cheek comment about the condition of the median divider on the U.S. Highway 123 Bypass, on the west side of the Pine Street overpass, jokingly suggesting it should be labeled as a work of abstract sculpture. While I don’t know which government body (city of Seneca, Oconee County or S.C. Department of Transportation) has the responsibility for repairing or replacing the metal guardrails, the ramifications of leaving it unfixed for so long could be expensive for one or all of them. Please read and summarize for your readers this recent news story from Milton, Ga., for why I say that.

I did read the article about the fatal accident in Milton, Ga., that you sent me. It’s pretty horrific that a 21-year-old college student going 38 mph in a 45-mph zone in the city limits could swerve to avoid an animal, crash into a concrete planter in the median and die in a mangled wreck. The city even had an ordinance requiring it to evaluate fixed objects in the right-of-way and remove hazards within 30 days. They had put it off for years. That mistake cost them a court judgment of $32.5 million. I wonder what it will take to get the repairs and replacements our guardrails need in that location?

And here’s another reader-submitted joke of the day for ya!

Did you hear about the shepherd who drove his sheep through town?

He was given a ticket for making a ewe turn.

‘Til next time!

Willie

