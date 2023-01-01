Seneca man committed to indefinite treatment as sexually violent predator

By Riley Morningstar

The Journal

WALHALLA — Christopher Wilder stared blankly ahead as the verdict labeling him a sexually violent predator was read aloud Tuesday afternoon.

It took an Oconee County jury less than 30 minutes to deem Wilder as much, meaning he will be indefinitely committed to the state mental health treatment system. The verdict comes after about a day of testimony and cross-examination of two mental health witnesses offering split views on the 37-year-old Seneca resident. Wilder recently completed a 10-year prison sentence for first-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with a June 2014 attack on a woman in her 50s. Court testimony revealed Wilder digitally penetrated the woman and threatened her with a knife after she was propositioned for oral sex.

South Carolina Attorney General’s Office spokesman Robert Kittle told The Journal the verdict was a “win for the state” through the “teamwork and excellent assistance” of clinical forensic psychologist Dr. Emily Gottfried.

“The jury found beyond a reasonable doubt Wilder met the criteria for commitment as a sexual predator, and we believe the evidence supports the verdict,” Kittle said. “The purpose of the (Sexually Violent Predator Act) is protection of the public from dangerous sexual predators while providing treatment. SVPA commitment is indefinite until such time as the resident’s mental status has so changed he is not likely to commit acts of sexual violence and is safe to be at large.”

WGOG 101.7 FM shared a brief interview with Shannon Gibson, the jury forewoman, after the verdict was reached.

“We were all in agreement just right away,” she said. “It didn’t leave much room for doubt, in our opinion, so we were able to come to an agreement quickly.”

Gibson added the jury put “a lot of stock” in Gottfried’s testimony about her multiple interviews with Wilder.

“It just seemed very thorough and just put the emphasis on the infractions during the controlled-environment prison sentence,” she said.

Gottfried said Monday her research showed Wilder had been charged with 72 infractions during periods in jail from 2006 to 2022, and he was convicted of about 50 of them.

‘SIGNIFICANT CONSEQUENCES’

South Carolina assistant attorney general Suzanne Shaw told the jury in closing arguments there would be “significant consequences” to Wilder’s release into the community and the state had met the burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt in the one-day case. She said Gottfried’s testimony on Wilder’s transgressions, behavior in jail and behavior in interviews showed he was likely to reoffend and be a sexually violent predator.

“Mr. Wilder, he doesn’t care who he hurts,” Shaw said. “He doesn’t care. … Make the right decision.”

Defense attorney Don Thompson admitted that his client had a record “14 miles long,” with convictions dating back to adolescence.

“I’m not going to try and stand here and make him a candidate for sainthood,” Thompson said. “He’s not.”

But the attorney said there was reasonable doubt in the case because of the differing views of the two medical experts who testified on Wilder’s future and percentage chance to reoffend.

Thompson moved for a new trial after the verdict was read, but the motion was denied by Judge Scott Sprouse. Wilder still has outstanding arrests from his time in the Oconee County Detention Center, which started in November. He is accused of threatening the life of a public official, willfully injuring the jail and throwing bodily fluids on a jail employee.

morningstar@upstatetoday.com | (864) 973-6685