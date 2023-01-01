‘Stunned’: Keehn unhappy with plans for $5.6M grant

By Norm Cannada

WALHALLA — A Walhalla city councilman raised concerns this week about the city’s handling of an application for a $5.6 million state grant awarded for a community center, saying he doesn’t know if the city can fund staff for the center and adding the city has higher priorities.

State Senate President Thomas Alexander and State Rep. Bill Whitmire helped the city get the grant, which is expected to be used to build the center, likely behind City Hall. City administrator Brandon Burton said the new center would house two gyms, conference space, concessions, offices, storage, a kitchen and “considerable space for parking.” It is also expected to have space for senior adults to “walk indoors,” according to Mayor Danny Edwards.

‘A dream’

Walhalla City Councilman Grant Keehn told The Journal on Monday he didn’t know the city had applied for the grant until after it was already approved by the South Carolina General Assembly and signed by Gov. Henry McMaster as part of the budget.

He said Burton presented the proposal with plans for the center in the “winter,” adding that Burton presented it as “just kind of a dream.”

“We got to forecast for the next 20 years or so, and (were told) ‘if you could do anything (what would it be?)’” Keehn said. “Everyone is just saying these things (about dream projects), and then the administrator comes up and he has these plans for this community center. And he goes, ‘This is just something I’ve been working on. This is just kind of a dream I’ve been having.’”

Keehn said when he read the story about the grant in Friday’s issue of The Journal, he was surprised Edwards had called the project a “top priority.”

“If you want to come to council and say, ‘What can we do for you?’ we would have said, ‘We need garbage trucks, we need heavy equipment.’” he said. “(City employees) didn’t even get a cost-of-living adjustment, (and) we haven’t been able to fill a CDL driver for two years. We know that we need water plant operators Class A and Class B, and we’re balancing our budget with COVID money.

“I guess what it’ll be is they’ll build the facility — it’s on land we already own,” he said. “It’ll sit there because we can’t afford to staff it. … We’re just stunned.”

Seneca and Westminster officials told The Journal they notified their councils of state grants they applied for and received this year.

Burton said he talked about the community center during an executive session “to discuss a contractual matter” on Feb. 21. He said he sent an email to the mayor and council that the grant was approved a week ago today.

“In that (February) discussion, I presented them a funding plan for the center,” Burton said. “It was basically we’d have to float a bond and how much it was going to cost. They were all (saying) ‘No, we’re not going to do any sort of long-term debt. If somebody else will pay for it, great.’ So it was left at that.

“I said to our bond attorney, ‘No, thanks, council doesn’t want long-term debt. We’ll find grants,’” he added. “So I put it in for the grant. I didn’t publicize it, because we don’t normally publicize that.”

He addressed Keehn’s concerns that he didn’t know about the grant earlier.

“If he were to come by and engage the administrator, he probably would have known,” Burton said. “Honestly, I’ve got a problem with a couple of them that just won’t talk to me.”

Fellow council members weigh in

Walhalla City Councilman Keith Pace said he remembers the discussion about the potential community center in the February executive session.

“I do not have concerns about it,” he said. “This was brought up in council the first of the year. … The city council hired an administrator to more or less run the daily operations for the city. This grant came about with our chief executive officer doing his job and reaching out to the state representatives and applying for this grant. He told us about it in the beginning. Halfway through this process, he told council that it was looking promising. We were shown some preliminary plans for the type of gym we were applying for to get the grant money, and all that was discussed. And then a month ago, he told us again, without it being vetoed, it looked very promising that we were getting our money.

“No one was put in the dark,” Pace added. “This is not a grant match. It’s not costing the city anything. It is a blessing for us to be granted this money to build us a new recreational center. And honestly, it frees up some of our budget money to go back in, down the road, for employee benefits, pay compensation and employee hires. This is an all-around success. Why Grant Keehn is damning it and wanting to stop it is outside of my thought process.”

Councilman Tyler Jordan said he was surprised by the grant, but is pleased the city was awarded with it.

“I’m very happy for the grant to be awarded to the city,” he said. “I don’t think there would be a way we can afford a new rec complex otherwise, so I’m happy for that.

“There’s been a few times where council has discussed the idea in the abstract, but to my recollection there has never been a formal direction that said, ‘Hey, we’re going to apply for this. I was surprised when I saw it. … There was no indication to me that we had actually applied for something. We’ve talked about it probably two or three times. I’m happy with it, but I understand what Grant is saying.”

Councilman David Underwood was brief when asked about the situation.

“It’s a blessing for the city,” he said.

Council members Danny Woodward and Sarai Melendez could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.

Edwards declined to comment on Keehn’s concerns.

