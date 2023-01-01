Tigers rally in wake of Bresee family’s loss

Year in Review: The Journal staff chose the top 10 sports stories of the past year in our area, and we will be counting them down over a 10-day period. We present No. 9 today.

By Eric Sprott

The Journal

It’s no secret that sports have the power to distract us from the worries of everyday life, even if for only a couple of fleeting hours a week.

For many in the area, those couple of hours come on fall Saturdays when the Clemson football team is in action, as the Tigers provide a release and a welcome distraction from life — the stress that can come with being a highly invested fan notwithstanding.

But this past season for Clemson, its fans and many others around the country, tragedy transcended that usual line of thinking as the family of Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee suffered a heartbreaking loss.

Bresee’s 15-year-old sister, Ella, died after battling an aggressive form of brain cancer in September. Her fight served as an inspiration to the Tigers, so much so that she was on campus to speak to the team prior to its Sept. 10 game against Furman. She was also set to the lead the Tigers on their traditional “Tiger Walk” to Memorial Stadium prior to the game.

But sadly, her brother had to lead the walk instead, with and he the rest of the team sporting “Ella Strong” shirts.

Ella’s condition took a turn for the worse, requiring her to be airlifted to Washington, D.C., — not far from the Bresees’ home in Damascus, Md. — prior to her death just a few days later.

Her loss led to an outpouring of support from across the country as the Clemson program dealt with the loss sans Bresee, who flew home following the Furman game to be with his family.

“We are all so appreciative of all of the love and support that has been shown by the Clemson family and so many others during this time,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said in a statement at the time. “Ella was such a sweet spirit, and her spirit will continue to live on throughout the Bresee family and everyone who had the opportunity to know her.”

In their next action, the Tigers hosted Louisiana Tech on Sept. 17, with players and coaches again donning the shirts that read “Ella Strong” — the same phrase Bresee and other players had been sporting on their arms.

Even Louisiana Tech coach Sonny Cumbie sported one of the shirts during pregame warmups, while the visiting Bulldogs all wrote handwritten notes to the Bresee family in a gesture that deeply touched Swinney, who fought back tears during his postgame interview immediately following the Tigers’ victory at Memorial Stadium.

“I didn’t know Sonny Cumbie, but he’s forever got a new fan in me,” Swinney said. “In this competitive world we’re in there, there’s people out there like Sonny Cumbie and that Louisiana Tech crowd. Class group, and I appreciate that gesture.”

Swinney later said he and the Tigers found inspiration in Ella, citing her positive outlook, fighting spirit and positivity through her battle with cancer.

“We all know that time is coming for all of us at some point, and it’s one of the things you kind of block out,” he said. “You have to live each day and live it to the fullest. I think to do that, you have to love and you have to forgive, and as Ella said, don’t hold grudges and have a true appreciation of today, because that’s all we’ve got.”

Bresee returned for the Tigers’ game at Wake Forest the following week, and tributes to Ella and the Bresee family continued to pour in throughout the season. Florida State even painted “Ella Strong” on a wall in its end zone prior ahead of Clemson’s Oct. 15 visit to Doak Campbell Stadium.

The death of his sister wasn’t the only adversity Bresee faced during what provide to be his third and final season as a Tiger. He managed to earn second-team All-ACC honors, but he played in only 10 games with seven starts after also missing time due to a severe kidney infection that required hospitalization and two bouts of strep throat.

He went on to be drafted in the first round of the NFL draft by the New Orleans Saints with the No. 29 overall pick — one pick after fellow Clemson defensive lineman was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals.

“When I committed to play football for Clemson University, I never could have imagined how special this opportunity would be,” Bresee said in January. “The support I have received from the Clemson community the past three seasons has been amazing. I truly appreciate this experience.

“I will always be a Clemson Tiger.”

The Journal's Top 10 sports stories of the past year

Tigers rally in after of Bresee tragedy

